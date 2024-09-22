Court orders Decathlon to pay Rs 35,000 to Karnataka customer for failing to deliver trousers worth Rs 1,399

Mohith on December 22 last year was told by a Decathlon representative that the product was available at the company's store in Bengaluru's ETA Mall only. Assured by the company representative that the item would be delivered to his address after he paid the money online, the customer made the payment of Rs 1,399 but still never received it, the report said.

When he visited the ETA Mall on February 6, he was told that the product was missing, and he would get the refund soon. However, the customer never got the money back despite making multiple calls to the customer support, the report said.

Upset with the service, Mohith issued a legal notice to the company on April 9, only to be told that the ETA Mall had been shut down. He then filed a complaint at the consumer court. The report said that no one from the company appeared before the court despite the latter issuing notices to it.

Eventually, the court ordered Decathlon to pay Rs 1,399, in addition to Rs 25,000 for deficiency in service and Rs 10,000 for litigation costs to Mohith.