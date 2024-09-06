CPCB finds major violation by effluent treatment plant, directs action

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the state pollution authorities to initiate action against Viwa Eco Club which runs a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in the Veerasandra Industrial Estate near Electronic City here, after high amount of lead and cyanide were found in the treated water.
The 20 kld-capacity CETP treats effluent from 53 industrial units, primarily metal surface finishers, metal coaters, electroplaters and others. The industries bring the effluent in the tanker to the collection tank of the plant. The plant reported that 486 kl of acidic wastewater from 49 units was treated in April 2024.
In a letter to the KSPCB chairman, CPCB member secretary Bharat Kumar Sharma said that a team of CPCB inspected the plant on April 19 and found several issues. The team also took several samples of the treated wastewater from the reverse osmosis permeate tank. Lab results showed major violations.
The analysis results of the samples revealed a high concentration of lead and cyanide. The concentration of lead was found to be 1.44 mg/litre against the prescribed standard of 0.1 mg/litre, cyanide concentration was at 0.4 mg/litre (standard 0.2 mg/litre).
The treated water was permitted for disposal on land within the CETP premises. However, the land available in the plant was found to be too small to hold the huge quantities of treated water generated. “It appears infeasible to dispose of the entire volume of treated water through gardening in such a limited area of approximately 500 square metre around the year,” the CPCB said.
Additionally, the central authority noted that the disposal pathway for water rejected by RO plant was not prescribed in the consent authorization issued to the plant. The state authorities were told to specify the disposal of the same.
“The KSPCB is hereby directed to take appropriate action, including imposing environmental compensation, as applicable, against the reported observations,” the CPCB said, adding that a study should be conducted to assess the plot area required to dispose of treated water.
Published 05 September 2024, 23:16 IST