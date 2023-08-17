Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Custodial death triggers protest in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

The villager Udaykumar Kale Pardi was detained by the police for interrogation on Thursday morning in connection with a theft case.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 14:23 IST

Follow Us

Custodial death of a person has triggered protest in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The family members and people of his native village Sirasagi Maddi have alleged that the person died after being beaten by the police. The villager Udaykumar Kale Pardi was detained by the police for interrogation on Thursday morning in connection with a theft case.

His wife Vimalabai claimed that the health condition of her husband was good and he was not suffering from any ailments. "Four police personnel of Ashok Nagar police station carried my husband by visiting our home at 7 am on Thursday.

But, the police officials claimed that he died due to cardiac arrest after being admitted to the hospital at 1 pm. But, police have beaten him during their custody as he has injury marks on the body", she complained.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R said that the complaint will be lodged as per the statement given by the family members. He also said that the case will be handed over to the CID as the deceased person was under police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 14:23 IST)
KarnatakaKalaburagicustodial death

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT