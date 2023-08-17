Custodial death triggers protest in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Custodial death of a person has triggered protest in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The family members and people of his native village Sirasagi Maddi have alleged that the person died after being beaten by the police. The villager Udaykumar Kale Pardi was detained by the police for interrogation on Thursday morning in connection with a theft case.

His wife Vimalabai claimed that the health condition of her husband was good and he was not suffering from any ailments. "Four police personnel of Ashok Nagar police station carried my husband by visiting our home at 7 am on Thursday.