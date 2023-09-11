D K Shivakumar distributes work among his secretaries

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has completed 100 days in office, has distributed responsibilities among his secretaries to ensure smooth coordination between different departments. He will be assisted by five secretaries.
IAS officer Rajendra Cholan P has been delegated with the responsibility of overseeing policy-related matters and studying the files related to Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), metro etc.
Cholan has also shown interest in heading the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) as Anjum Parvez is currently heading the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.
Based on his experience and seniority, BS Sridhar, also a long-time associate, has been designated to coordinate with other elected representatives, including MLAs.
Rajendra Prasad MN, a KAS officer, will coordinate with departments such as Urban Development, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), etc.
K Vishwanath Reddy, a retired IAS officer, has been tasked with overseeing files pertaining to the Water Resources Department.
S Shivashankar will oversee matters pertaining to the Legislative Assembly
and Council.