D K Shivakumar gives Rs 10 cr each to 28 Assembly constituencies

Bengaluru: All 28 Assembly constituencies have received a sum of Rs 10 crore each for undertaking roadworks.
The funds, earmarked for the discretionary use of the Bengaluru Development minister, a post currently held by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, was part of the BBMP's 2023-24 budget.
In the budget, a sum of Rs 300 crore was set aside for the discretionary use of the minister. So far, works worth Rs 80.60 crore have been released based on the recommendations of legislators and Members of Parliament. The civic body will raise the remaining funds from other budgetary provisions, officials said.
About 170 works, mostly resurfacing of roads, are part of the Rs 280-crore project. Each work ranges between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh. It is learnt that the BBMP decided to make use of the remaining funds in February, a month before the financial year ended.
While releasing the funds, the BBMP has instructed the engineers to re-verify whether the roads selected are part of the defect liability period as the civic body has a habit of resurfacing even the good roads, while the bad ones continue to be ignored.
Published 06 May 2024, 21:25 IST