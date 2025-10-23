<p>Davangere: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka has said that the Congress is not fond of Chamundeshwari, Maramma, and Gouramma temples. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become Chief Minister only if he visits the 'Italy temple' in New Delhi (alluding to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's residence) and gives the right amount of money, the BJP leader said.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Ashoka said that Shivakumar was behaving like a prodigal son. Instead of getting potholes filled in Bengaluru, the Congress leader is visiting temples. Many Congress leaders are of the view that there is no point in visiting temples, he said. "If you do not visit the big temple of the Congress, you cannot become the Chief Minister," the BJP leader said.</p>.Will claim Chief Minister's post after 2028 elections, says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi.<p>He said the Congress had denied his statement on a "political revolution" in Karnataka in November. However, Legislative Council member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/father-nearing-end-of-his-political-life-yathindra-siddaramaiah-sparks-yet-another-buzz-around-leadership-change-3772072">Yathindra, who is also Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, has made a public statement about Siddaramaiah's final phase of political career</a>. The Congress has become a divided house, and Yathindra made this statement in Belagavi in the wake of Siddaramaiah’s instructions. There is a systematic attempt to smear Shivakumar, he said.</p>.Siddaramaiah rejects allegations of his govt funding Congress for Bihar polls.<p>The Congress has given the State government a target of Rs 400 crore for the Bihar Assembly elections, Ashoka claimed and added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah organised a banquet at his house and conveyed this to the Ministers. Department-wise allocations have been fixed. Only those who contribute will be retained in the Cabinet. Contributions are the criterion for ministerial posts," he said.</p><p>Coming down heavily on the State government, he said, it had wronged in every matter. It was only making noise as the treasury is empty. The government does not even have the money to pay the salaries of its employees. Development has come to a standstill. To hide this issue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge made a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/priyank-kharge-urges-cm-siddaramaiah-to-ban-rss-activities-in-govt-institutions-public-spaces-in-karnataka-3761745">statement about banning activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)</a>, he alleged.</p><p>C T Ravi, MLC, said that a nation was not just a piece of land. "We can only be protected if national sentiment is aroused among people. The RSS is doing this work. Some people have the wrong opinion about this. We will try to convince them. The RSS does not care about the prejudice," he said.</p><p>The Congress imprisoned democracy by imposing the Emergency in the country in the past. The Constitution itself was kept in the ICU. This could not continue forever. The old trend is recurring again and again. The RSS, which promotes social harmony, cannot be restricted forever, he said.</p>