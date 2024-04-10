Dakshina Kannada tops in II PU results for third consecutive year

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district with 97.37 per cent pass percentage in the II PUC examinations has topped among the districts in Karnataka. Udupi district ranked second with 96.80 per cent. With this, Dakshina Kannada has topped the list for three consecutive years.

Last year, Dakshina Kannada secured 95.33 per cent, while Udupi got 95.24 per cent. In 2022 also, Dakshina Kannada secured the highest pass percentage of 88.02 per cent and Udupi came second with 86.38 per cent All the students were declared ‘pass’ in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dakshina Kannada stood second with 90.91 per cent in 2018-19. The district secured a 91.41 per cent pass percentage in 2017-18. It secured the second position in 2016-17 by registering 89.92 per cent. The pass percentage in 2015-16 — 90.48 per cent; 2014-15— 93.09 per cent; 2013-14 — 86.04 per cent and 2012-13—85.88 per cent.

Toppers speak

The toppers have attributed their success to hard work, support from parents and teachers.

Tulasi Pai from Canara PU College who secured 596 marks in Commerce stream said, “Studying regularly and understanding the subject is important to score well. I used to prepare constantly. The college management and teachers were supportive from the beginning.”

Purohit Khushiben Rajendra Kumar from Vivekananda PU College in Puttur got 594 marks in Arts stream and is one of the toppers in the state.

Hailing from Baroda in Gujarat, Khushiben, who is currently residing at Uppinangady, said, “Hard work , interest in the subject and teachers support has helped me to score well. I want to be a lawyer and will pursue my law studies,” she told DH.

Samith V Kurdekar from Sathyasai Lokaseva Loka Seva PU College in Aalike secured 595 marks. He hails from Gangavathi. “I have been studying at Aalike since class 6. There has been a conducive atmosphere for studies in the college. My father Vital Kurdekar is a goldsmith and mother is a homemaker. I want to pursue CA and prepare for the same."