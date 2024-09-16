Dalit thrashed for entering temple in Bagalkot village

Kerur (Bagalkot district): A complaint has been lodged at Kerur police station on Saturday alleging that a man was tied to a pole and thrashed for entering into a temple.
According to the complaint lodged by Arjun Madar, he had entered inside the Dymavva temple in Ugalavata village, and for this reason some men in the village abused him filthily, tied him to a pole and beat him up.
Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy said that an announcement was made asking people to restrict themselves to their localities.
Published 16 September 2024, 01:43 IST