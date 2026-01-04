Menu
Dalit woman stabbed to death, accused found dead in forest; BJP demands compensation

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, who attended Ranjitha’s funeral, demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation and two acres of land for the bereaved family.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 16:20 IST
