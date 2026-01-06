<p>Mumbai: Veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=politician">politician</a> and sports administrator Squadron Leader Suresh Kalmadi (Retd) passed away in Pune on Tuesday.</p><p>He was 81.</p><p>He is survived by his wife, his son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and grandchildren.</p><p>Kalmadi was born on May 1, 1944 in the then Madras in Chennai to Dr K. Shamrao Kalmadi and Shanta Rao Kalmadi.</p>.Suresh Kalmadi, senior Congress leader, former Union Minister, passes away.<p>The Kalmadi family traces its roots to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru%20">Mangalaru</a> in Karnataka.</p><p>Kalmadi spoke many languages including Konkani, Kannada, Marathi, English, Hindi and Tulu.</p><p>He completed his education in Pune's St Vincent’s High School and later studied at Fergusson College, both prominent educational institutions. </p><p>Kalmadi joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakvasla in 1960 and received training at Indian Air Force flying colleges in Jodhpur and Allahabad before starting career as an Air Force pilot. </p><p>He served the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 74, retiring as Squadron Leader after an illustrious career which included being an Instructor with the Air Force Training Team of the NDA.</p>.Congress flags UN Charter violation in Venezuela, Left accuses Centre of pro-US tilt.<p>After retirement, he started business and acquired the Pune Coffee House in Deccan Gymkhana.</p><p>The family also got into dealerships of petroleum companies and also set up car manufacturing company. </p><p>In the seventies, he entered politics in Pune, when the now NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar called the shots. </p><p>From 1978-80, he was the Youth Congress president in Maharashtra. In 1980, he became the president of the Maharashtra Athletics Association.</p><p>Kalmadi served as president of the Indian Youth Congress (Socialist) 1981–1986.</p><p>He was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms from 1982 to 1996, and again in 1998, and Lok Sabha member twice winning elections in 1996 and 2004.</p><p>Kalmadi took over as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and in 1989, when he also started the Pune Festival.</p><p>Kalmadi served as the Minister of State for Railways from 1995 to 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government. </p><p>Kalmadi served as the President of the Indian Olympic Association from 1996 to 2012. He also served as the president of Asian Athletics Association from 2000 to 2013 and was named its Life President in 2015. </p><p>In 2010, his name cropped up after the completion of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. </p><p>He was arrested in April 2011, after which the Congress suspended him from the party. </p><p>A few months ago, a Delhi court accepted the closure report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. The court said there was no proof of money laundering against Suresh Kalmadi.</p>