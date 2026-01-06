Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Suresh Kalmadi: An ace pilot who soared high in business, politics and sports

He is survived by his wife, his married son, two married daughters and grandchildren.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsCongressIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us