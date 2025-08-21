<p>Hubballi: Seven of the 10 major reservoirs in Cauvery and Krishna basins are discharging more water than they are receiving. Authorities say the higher discharge is to maintain storage levels and prevent flooding downstream .</p>.<p>Of the total 537.02 tmcft capacity, these dams had stored 477.82 tmcft of water as of August 20. On Wednesday, the state discharged nearly 4.04 lakh cusec of water from its reservoirs to states like AP, Kerala and TN.</p>.<p>Hydro-mechanical engineer Kannaiah Naidu said dam officials, based on records and expected inflow from rainfall in catchment areas, calculate discharge volumes. The higher release, he explained, serves two purposes—creating room for fresh water and preventing downstream flooding.</p>.Heavy rains batter North Karnataka, Malnad; dams almost full.<p>On Wednesday, six Krishna basin dams — Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Almatti and Narayanapura — received 20.5 tmcft following heavy rains in catchment areas, especially in Maharashtra. Almatti and its balancing Narayanapura reservoirs discharged 2.5 lakh cusec and 2.05 lakh cusec respectively, while their inflows were 1.14 lakh cusec and 1.83 lakh cusec.</p>.<p>Except for TB, all dams are nearing full capacity. TB dam has been advised to store only 80% of its 105 tmcft. Officials are maintaining inflow & outflow at 1.28 lakh cusec.</p>.<p>In Cauvery basin, four dams — Harangi, Hemavathi, KRS and Kabini — are releasing water equal to or more than their inflows.</p>.<p>Till August 20, 2024, cumulative inflow to major reservoirs was 1,279 tmcft, while discharge was 889 tmcft.</p>.<p>This year, inflow is 1,115.8 tmcft and discharge is 839.7 tmcft. One reason for the higher storage last year was the drought-like situation in 2023. </p>