Dark clouds over weather forecast: Agromet units to wind up on March 1

Gonikoppa: The district agromet unit at Gonikoppa, which was providing agrometeorological advisory service to hundreds of farmers, will stop functioning on March 1.
The union government has ordered winding up of operations after February 29.
Accordingly, these units, functioning under Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa scheme at 12 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in state, will shut operations.
As many as 199 such units were set up across the country to ensure weather forecast for farmers at taluk level in 2019. A total of 398 staff working in these units will lose jobs.
WhatsApp info
The units were providing important agrometeorological advisories every Tuesday and Friday to farmers at district and block level, through WhatsApp groups of farmers. The farmers were also given suggestions on agriculture-related activities.
Farmers say shutting down these units could result in losses to farmers who depend on advisories to undertake day-to-day agriculture activities.
2019 prediction
The district agromet unit functioning at Krishi Vigyan Kendra here had predicted showers in Virajpet taluk in 2019 and had even issued warning on the same. Rains in 2019 had led to a series of landslides in the taluk.
The advisories were beneficial to coffee growers too. It was issuing forecast for next 10 days along with forecast of heavy rain three hours in advance. This helped district administration to declare holiday for schools and take precautionary measures.
With closure of these units, the responsibility of local forecast will be on automatic field units.
Four to five dists
“One unit covers four to five districts. It will be difficult to issue advisories at taluk level. The district-level advisories will not be applicable to all taluks,” said farmers.
Chengappa, agromet observer at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gonikoppa, said, “Forecast used to be sent to 10,000 people at a time in Kodagu district from agromet unit.”
Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra said, “The Centre’s decision is a big blow to Niti Aayog’s advice on growing climate-based crops. There should be such units at taluk level too.”