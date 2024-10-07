Dasara festivities at Kempegowda International Airport from October 7-10 

<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Kannada and Culture and the Bangalore International Airport Limited will host cultural activities at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on account of Dasara, from October 7 to 10. </p>.<p>On Monday and Tuesday, ‘Naada Habba Dasara’ will feature dance and music performances by renowned artists at Terminal 2 of the airport, followed by a Carnatic music concert and Bharatanatyam performances at Terminal 1, on Wednesday and Thursday. </p>.<p>The cultural activities will be held at the arrival areas of the two terminals, between 7 pm and 9 pm, on all the four days. On the final day, a grand instrument ensemble will be held at Terminal 1. </p>.<p>Viewers are not required to have flight tickets or entry passes. </p>