Dasara festivities at Kempegowda International Airport from October 7-10 

The cultural activities will be held at the arrival areas of the two terminals, between 7 pm and 9 pm, on all the four days. On the final day, a grand instrument ensemble will be held at Terminal 1.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 03:54 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 03:54 IST
Kempegowda International AirportKarnatakaKIADasara

