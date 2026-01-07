<p>Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Wednesday (January 7) announced they have named their son Vihaan Kaushal.</p><p>The couple shared the news with a joint Instagram post, which featured both the actors holding the hands of their son, Vihaan. Soon after sharing the news, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.</p>.<p>Vicky openly confessed that he had admired Katrina for years before they crossed paths. Their first meeting took place in 2019 at an awards night where Vicky was hosting, and Katrina graced the event as a guest, leading to a brief interaction backstage.</p>.'Not just a film, a milestone': Yash Raj Films hails Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' in historic tribute.<p>In February 2021, Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Together, they announced the birth of their son on November 7, 2025, with an Instagram post with a picture of a teddy bear in a pram.</p><p>On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <em>Love & War</em> (2026), which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Vicky is also occupied with the epic mythological film <em>Mahavatar</em> and a potential untitled film with Rajkumar Hirani.</p><p>On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, who is on a sabbatical, will resume work shortly and will start working in <em>Tiger vs Pathaan</em> and the road trip film <em>Jee Le Zaraa</em> with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.</p>