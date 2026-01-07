Menu
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif name their bundle of joy Vihaan Kaushal

The couple shared the news with a joint Instagram post, which featured both the actors holding the hands of their son, Vihaan.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 12:07 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 12:07 IST
