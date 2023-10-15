Dasara inauguration: Hamsalekha calls for ‘Clear-Nuclear’ society

Renowned music director Hamsalekha said, the Wadiyar kings performed Ayudha Puja during Dasara, but it was not for war. “It was for the welfare of the people and development of the state. Similarly, our mantra should be ‘peace and prosperity’ and we should strive for a ‘Clear-Nuclear’ society,” he said.
He was speaking after offering floral tributes to the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, placed in the silver chariot, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru as part of the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara that has a heritage of 413 years, on Sunday. He also lighted a lamp, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, to signify the inauguration of the 10-day festival. It has to be recalled that President of India Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the Dasara celebrations, last year.
“Just seven nuclear weapons are enough, to completely destruct the whole Earth. But, the nations have accumulated a total of over 1,000 such weapons. We should spare our children, our future generations, to live a full life. They should be able to enjoy their old age. Why have we become so irrational?” Hamsalekha asked.
He gave an example on how even animals know the limit, but not us. “The Dasara howdah elephant Abhimanyu was once loading logs of timber on to a truck. He refused to load the last two logs. When the officials insisted on loading them also, the mahout advised to go by Abhimanyu’s instinct. The officials did not listen. So, the mahout made Abhimanyu to load. The already loaded logs rolled down, once Abhimanyu loaded one of the remaining logs,” Hamsalakha narrated.
Kannada Patta
Hamsalekha mooted a ‘Kannada Patta’ for all those in Karnataka, on the level of their understanding and skills in the language, for the establishment of a ‘Kannada society’.
“Besides, steps should be taken to upgrade their skills. The Corporate Kannadigas would take up all responsibilities, for issuing such Pattas, equivalent to the RTCs issued for land holdings. Skills in Kannada should be treated as assets. The Pattas should be a gateway to avail government benefits, including free healthcare. The government should support the initiative,” he said.