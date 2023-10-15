Dasara inauguration: Hamsalekha calls for ‘Clear-Nuclear’ society

Renowned music director Hamsalekha said, the Wadiyar kings performed Ayudha Puja during Dasara, but it was not for war. “It was for the welfare of the people and development of the state. Similarly, our mantra should be ‘peace and prosperity’ and we should strive for a ‘Clear-Nuclear’ society,” he said.

He was speaking after offering floral tributes to the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, placed in the silver chariot, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru as part of the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara that has a heritage of 413 years, on Sunday. He also lighted a lamp, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, to signify the inauguration of the 10-day festival. It has to be recalled that President of India Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the Dasara celebrations, last year.