Dasara: KSRTC to charge extra for Bengaluru-Mysuru bus services

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced Dasara special fares for bus services between Bengaluru and Mysuru as part of a long-standing practice.</p>.<p>According to the KSRTC statement, the special fares will be charged until October 8. Passengers will have to pay an additional Rs 20 and Rs 30 for express/non-stop and premier bus services, respectively.</p>.<p>According to the KSRTC, it has been collecting the special fares on special days/fairs/holidays for the last two decades.</p>.Dasara special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru & Ernakulam.<p>The extra charge is aimed at covering the cost of operations because the special bus services that operate on the said days usually run empty or with few passengers in the return journey.</p>