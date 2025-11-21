Menu
University of Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus to start admissions from 2026

In a note shared with the media, the university called on interested students to apply for courses they may like on its website.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 23:22 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 23:22 IST
