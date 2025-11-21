<p>Bengaluru: The United Kingdom-based University of Liverpool, which is establishing its Bengaluru campus at Alembic City near Whitefield, has announced that students can apply for admissions at the varsity for the 2026-27 academic year.</p>.<p>In a note shared with the media, the university called on interested students to apply for courses they may like on its website: https://Bengaluru.Liverpool.ac.UK/. The varsity’s Bengaluru campus will offer undergraduate courses in Computer Science, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, besides a programme in Game Design, the first-of-its-kind in India. The varsity will also offer one-year postgraduate programmes in Accounting and Finance, and Computer Science.</p>.<p>Hailing the collaboration between India and United Kingdom, the varsity’s note outlined its vision for the Bengaluru campus. “Our research will centre on driving innovation in sustainability, digital transformation and health sciences. The Bengaluru campus will boast state-of-the-art infrastructure. Smart classrooms that enable experiential engagement with the students, case-based teaching and flipped classroom methods will be employed at the campus. Collaboration between students of different courses will be encouraged to foster cross-disciplinary learning. Specialised laboratories that have access to Bloomberg terminals will offer students a hands-on experience,” read the note.</p>.Karnataka to see UGC clarity on student safety if foreign varsity campuses shut down.<p>Students can expect a holistic experience at the Bengaluru campus, the university said. “From innovation hubs to community zones, every aspect of the campus has been thoughtfully planned with the aim of fostering creativity, collaboration and growth,” the note added.</p>.<p>Chief Operating Officer for the University of Liverpool Lucy Everest shared her excitement at welcoming the first batch of students to the Bengaluru campus. “We want to provide the students an exceptional learning experience, and enhance their skills and employability. Alembic City is the perfect place to realise our vision. Students at the new campus will have the best facilities,” she added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘NEP a transformative blueprint’</p>.<p>In its statement, the University of Liverpool hailed the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 as a ‘transformative blueprint’ aimed at expanding access to higher education to 50% of the country’s young population. The Bengaluru campus of the varsity reflected the varsity’s commitment to NEP, said the note.</p>