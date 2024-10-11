Dasara Special: This Crisp Karjikai has a Surprise Filling!

<p>What is a festival without sweets? </p><p>In today's episode of Cuisines of Karnataka, we bring you a Dasara special—Karjikai, a beloved sweet traditionally made during Ganesha Chaturthi in Karnataka.</p><p>But this isn’t your ordinary Karjikai! </p><p>This version has a delightful twist. The crispy pastry is filled with grated dry coconut, cashews, raisins, and a surprise ingredient.</p><p>What makes it extra special? </p><p>This recipe is the first prize winner from the Cuisines of Karnataka Mysuru cooking competition, crafted by the talented Dhriti, who added her own secret touch to make the Karjikai truly unforgettable.</p><p>The result? </p><p>This unique ingredient left judge Sihi Kahi Chandru in raptures, praising the dish for its incredible flavour.</p><p>Curious to find out what that secret ingredient is?</p><p>Watch as Sihi Kahi Chandru recreates the award-winning recipe from Mysuru, making this delicious Dasara treat for his daughter Hitha Chandrashekhar to enjoy!</p>