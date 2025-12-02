<p>Chikkamagaluru: The Datta Jayanthi utsav organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal commenced with Anasuyadevi Sankeerthana yatre in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. </p><p>The sankeerthana yatre which began from Bolarameshwara Temple passed through I G Road, Rathnagiri Road, Sri Rama Temple before culminating at Kamadhenu Ganapathi Temple. </p><p>Hundreds of women wearing saffron shawl and holding portrait of Anasuya Devi took part in the procession. MLC C T Ravi, cardiologist Dr Vijayalakshmi Balekundri, Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik were also present.</p>.<p>Later, devotees left for Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in vehicles and performed Anasuya Devi pooja, Ganapathi pooja, Durga Homa, Kalashabhisheka and stood in a long queue to have darshana of datta paduke. </p><p>Police had strengthened security throughout sankeerthana yathre. A grand shobhayatre will be held on Wednesday and devotees will have datta paduke darshana at Bababudan Swamy Dargah on Thursday. </p> <p><strong>Ban on sale of liquor</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, DC CN Meena Nagaraj has ordered for closure of all liquor shops from 6am of December 3 to midnight in Chikkamagaluru. The liquor shops in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Koppa, Sringeri and N R Pura taluks should remain closed from 6 am till midnight on December 4. </p>