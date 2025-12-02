Menu
Datta Jayanthi begins with Anasuyadevi Sankeerthana yatre in Chikkamgaluru

The sankeerthana yatre which began from Bolarameshwara Temple passed through I G Road, Rathnagiri Road, Sri Rama Temple before culminating at Kamadhenu Ganapathi Temple.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025
Published 02 December 2025, 17:38 IST
Karnataka

