Davangere couple death: Family awaits mortal remains from US

The family members of the Indian couple techie and their son, who were found dead in their county home in Baltimore city of Maryland state in the US last week, are waiting for mortal remains of their loved ones.
District administration is making all necessary arrangements to bring mortal remains of the three- Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), his wife Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and son Yash Honnal (6), said to be victims of double suicide-murder case, to their home town from the US.
Sources in district administration stated that Punith, brother of Yogesh, has appointed Somashekhar, relative and resident of Delaware in the US, to handle all the procedure first hand with the local authorities. Asian Hindu Funeral Services from Highland Park, New Jersey, is engaged for repatriation process. But they are awaiting certification to proceed further. Indian Embassy in Washington is in constant touch with
Punith.
Speaking to DH, Santosh, relative of Yogesh, said the last visit of the couple to their home town in Davangere with the kid was in 2019. According to members of the family, the couple had no differences and they were leading happy marital life in US. So, they are heartbroken by the tragic incident and wondering what prompted them to be the victims of double suicide-murder
case.
Meanwhile, Shobha Honnal, mother of Yogesh along with family members, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday and urged him to help bring mortal remains of the three to Davangere. She appealed that Karnataka should urge the Centre to expedite the repatriation process.