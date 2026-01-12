<p>Davangere: The charred body of former Davangere corporator Chandrashekar Sankol (56) was foun in a burnt car at his farm at Bisleri village in the taluk on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Hadadi police suspect it to be suicide. According to the preliminary investigation, Sankol, a BJP leader, may have doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire.</p>.<p>Sankol, who was a corporator in ward number 43, was said to be reeling under financial crisis.</p>.Woman intoxicated, raped in Hubballi; police arrest 3.<p>He was believed to have borrowed heavily. Upset over mounting debts, his son and daughter, aged 22 and 24 respectively, had attempted suicide recently. Sankol had slipped into depression following the suicide attempt by his children. He left his house to farm on Saturday night and was found dead in his car on Sunday morning, the police said.</p>.<p>The Hadadi police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is under way.</p>