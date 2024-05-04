Deadline draws near but only 35.5 lakh of 2 crore vehicles have HSRP

Neither confirming nor denying the possibility of an extension, C Mallikarjuna, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement) told DH that a meeting with the government will be held by the last week of May about further directions. "We will have to chalk out what action needs to be taken besides fining defaulters. The transport department will also undertake special drives to increase enforcement based on government direction," he said.

As of now, the transport department is certain that if vehicle owners do not register to fix HSRPs on their vehicles before May 31, action will be taken against them. "If they are caught for the first time, their penalty will be Rs 500 which will increase to Rs 1,000 if they are caught again without the HSRP," said Mallikarjuna.

What makes the HSRP different?

A HSRP has a chromium-based hologram and a laser-engraved 12-digit alphanumeric identification number, which can produce full details of the vehicle and its ownership when checked on the Vahan portal.

Affixed both in the front and the back of a vehicle, the HSRP is aimed at enabling clear identification of all vehicles on the roads, thus preventing number-plate tampering and illegal activities involving vehicles, and making the tracing of vehicles involved in crimes easier, eventually reducing vehicle-borne crimes.

To register, visit https://transport.karnataka.gov.in/ or www.siam.in and choose the 'Book HSRP' option. Fill in your details and complete the payment online to book a slot for the affixation.