Dearness allowance hiked for government employees in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 38.75 per cent to 42.5 per cent of their basic pay. This will apply to pensioners as well.
This 3.75 percentage point hike will cost Rs 1,792.71 crore annually.
The fresh DA hike is applicable from January 1, 2024.
The state government has also hiked DA by four percentage points from 46 per cent to 50 per cent for staff covered under UGC/AICTE/ICAR and NJPC pay scales.
The last DA hike was given in October 2023 when it went up from 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.
