Mangaluru: A special session being planned by government to debate on `Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) act is unconstitutional, MLC Pratapsimha Nayak declared on Tuesday.

MLC Pratapsimha Nayak addressing media persons at BJP office recollected that the request of members to extend the winter session in Belagavi by two more days in order to discuss the problems faced by farmers and labourers was rejected by the government. Such special session would not have been necessary, had the Congress leaders listened to Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

"But we are ready to accept their challenge and are ready for a debate on G Ram G in the special session or in public," MLC said. Pratapsimha Nayak accused Congress leaders of making baseless charges against G Ram G. When G Ram G was being presented in the parliament, none of the leaders from opposition parties remained absent through out the meeting, he charged.

MLC responding to a query said Mahatma Gandhiji's name had been dropped in the new Act. "But the new act replacing MGNREGA has been named after Ghandhiji's favourite god, Lord Rama. The government's contribution to G Ram G has been increased to 40% in order to ensure that state government remains proactive in curbing corruption. The administration expenses had been increased from 6 to 9% in order to ensure efficiency," he said.

District BJP President Satish Kumpala, BJP Spokespersons Satish Prabhu, Arun Shet, BJP Mahila Morcha President Mangala Rao among others were also present.