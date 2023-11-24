Decision to withdraw consent for CBI probe against DKS only to correct 'procedural lapse', says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

"(B S) Yediyurappa (as Chief Minister) had given oral instructions to the Chief Secretary to give sanction to the CBI to investigate the case. Wasn't it politically motivated then? What we have done is within the framework of law. The then Advocate General during the BJP government has himself said, also our Advocate General also has said the same," Parameshwara said, in response to opposition allegation that the decision was politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the cabinet has decided within the framework of law and limitations. "So, it is not that what we did is politically motivated and what they have done is not, both are one," he added.