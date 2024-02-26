Democracy won't prevail till we oust people twisting Constitution: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said democracy would not prevail “unless we overthrow people in power who have been twisting the Constitution according to their interests”.
Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the ‘Constitution and National Unity Convention,’ he said, “Dr B R Ambedkar borrowed values from several other Constitutions to make the best and the largest one for India, giving its people social, and legal rights required for their upliftment.”
He added: “Our Constitution is the embodiment of the ideas and philosophies propagated by Buddha, Basavanna, Kuvempu, Narayana Guru and Swami Vivekananda. The dignity of women, Dalits, the working class and the oppressed is hidden in a treasure called the Constitution. When they twist the elements in the Constitution, the most impacted section will be the socially and economically deprived classes.”
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah raised concerns about electronic voting machines.
“Today, we don’t trust this machine because it is doctored and when people vote, they don’t see their vote there. I hope the Election Commission will take due regard to this and see to it that people are given a true election. Whatever people want, that should be given to them. I hope it happens. Otherwise, time will come when there is nothing like a Constitution, nothing like the diversity that we have,” he added.
Abdullah stressed that “Kashmir is a part of India, has been a part of India, and will remain a part of India,” but warned that the diversity of the nation needed to be protected for it to become strong.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said efforts were on to change the secular democratic character of India into a fascist ‘Hindutva Rashtra’ character espoused by the RSS, whose society will be based on ‘Manusmriti’ and based on caste oppression and hierarchies.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that efforts were underway to change the Constitution, and warned people that there would “certainly be a dictatorship” in India, if they don’t stand strong and united in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.