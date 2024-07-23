Dengue: R Ashoka pulls up Karnataka government

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka pulled up the government over the dengue situation in the state.
Raising this in the Assembly, Ashoka said Karnataka has recorded 14,000 dengue cases. “More than 400 cases are being reported daily. There are over 200 cases involving children aged below one,” he said, adding that the case load in Bengaluru is rising.
“For dengue tests, people are being charged Rs 600-700 even as the government has fixed Rs 300 as the rate. Why don’t you (government) make it free like it was done during Covid-19?” Ashoka said.
He also said authorities are not taking up fogging.
Published 23 July 2024, 00:03 IST