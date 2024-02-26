Denial of entry to UK professor sparks political slugfest between Cong & BJP in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A political slugfest has erupted between the ruling Congress and the BJP in Karnataka over a United Kingdom professor being denied entry into India to attend a state government-organised conference on Constitution here.

Karnataka Ministers alleged on Monday the incident shows how the individual rights as well the rights of the state governments are being trampled upon, while the BJP described the professor at the University of Westminster Nitasha Kaul, who is also an Overseas Citizen of India, "a known terrorist sympathizer & one who constantly spews venom & disseminates anti-India propaganda."

Kaul has alleged that she was denied entry into India to attend on the invitation of the government of Karnataka the two-day 'Constitution and National Unity Convention-2024' on February 24 and 25.