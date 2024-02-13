Denied entry into prestigious clubs over dress codes, Siddaramaiah announces Constitution Club for elected reps

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that denial of his entry into prestigious clubs over dress codes prompted leaders like him to start the Constitution Club in the state, on similar lines of New Delhi-based Constitution Club, that provides a platform for interaction amongst the past and present members of Parliament and legislature.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for minor renovation work at the Balabrooie Guest House which will be converted into Karnataka Legislature Institute (Constitution Club) in the city. Siddaramaiah said that the need to form a constitution club in the state was more than two decades old, but due to various reasons, it was getting delayed.

“Now, we have got the place, we will start the club. Whenever the terminology club is uttered it is seen negatively by the people. This club does not necessarily mean anything negative but to provide a space for MLAs, MPs, ex-MLAs and Ex-MPs to have their own place for discussion at a leisurely pace,” he said.

Citing his own example, the CM said that many MLAs like him do not get entry into clubs due to the existence of archaic rules.

“Almost two decades ago, along with my political friends V S Ugrappa, Ex-IPS officer and ex-MP Kodandaramaiah and B R Patil, I had gone to have lunch in a prestigious club, but they denied us entry following their dress code which did not allow people who wore 'Panche'. I was wearing 'Panche', then decided not to step into that club. That is how the idea of having our own club stuck since then. Today, I am immensely happy that people like me, Patil and Shivalinge Gowda can enter this club without any dress code. We can be seated and have our dinner or lunch without anyone bothering us over our dress code,” he added.