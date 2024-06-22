Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Department has stepped up measures to handle Dengue cases in Karnataka': Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

While speaking to the media in Mysuru, he said that the Ministry have adequate stock of medicines, Rao said.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 11:11 IST
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 11:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mysuru: In the rise in cases of Dengue in different parts of the State including Bengaluru and Mysuru, Minister for health and family welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the officials of the department have stepped up all necessary preparations, precautionary and preventive measures to handle and control the cases of Dengue.

While speaking to the media in Mysuru, he said that the Ministry have adequate stock of medicines, Rao said.

Regarding assembly by-elections, he said that the Congress party is making all necessary preparations. Committee led by minister Chaluvarayaswamy is finalising candidate for Channapatna. Committees led by Zameer Ahmed and Santhosh Lad are finalising candidates for other two constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2024, 11:11 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakadengueHealth Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT