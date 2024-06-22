'Department has stepped up measures to handle Dengue cases in Karnataka': Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mysuru: In the rise in cases of Dengue in different parts of the State including Bengaluru and Mysuru, Minister for health and family welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the officials of the department have stepped up all necessary preparations, precautionary and preventive measures to handle and control the cases of Dengue.

While speaking to the media in Mysuru, he said that the Ministry have adequate stock of medicines, Rao said.