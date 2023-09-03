Despite ban, PoP Ganesha idols see brisk sales

Despite the pollution control board’s ban on Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) to prevent pollution of lakes, a DH reality check revealed that idol makers and sellers across Bengaluru openly use the material to earn a quick buck.
Many sellers have tried to evade action by branding the idols “mixed” or “paper only” but have not-so-discreetly continued to create and sell idols made of PoP citing greater demand and ease of work.
A sprawling four-acre plot of land in Kumbalgodu is dotted with PoP idols. Although, its main gates were locked, sales were brisk through the back door. “We procure PoP from Mumbai in bags at Rs 500 a kg. A two-foot idol uses a single bag of PoP. There are around 50 workers and we take a year to make at least 8,000 idols, ranging from one foot to 18 feet. At least 80% of the idols have been pre-booked,” said a worker.
The area also exports idols to other states and takes bulk orders. One of the 18-foot idols is priced at Rs 5 lakh. “This is the only time of the year that we earn. Officials have taken their cut to let us sell here,” he said, a sentiment echoed across sellers in Yeshwantpur and New BEL Road.
Srinivas, a seller on Pottery Road, says he doesn’t use PoP. “We have used no chemicals, just watercolour and paper to make these idols. They are perfectly safe for immersion,” he said.
He explained that it was impossible to make large clay idols as they lose their structural integrity and collapse. “All idols displayed here are made of paper because that is more reliable. Once it is immersed in water, it will fall apart and we can sometimes reuse it.”
However, another seller alleged that customers were hand-in-glove with idol makers using PoP. “All ‘clay’ idols are actually made with PoP and coated with a layer of clay. It is easier to work with PoP as it dries faster than clay and most customers demand fancy detailing that we can only achieve with PoP,” he remarked.
In Mavalli, near Lalbagh metro station, a popular idol seller bemoaned the government restrictions. “Customers demand beautiful idols and we need to survive so we have to follow what we see is profitable,” he said.
He displayed a notice he received from the local police on August 31 warning him of action should the store violate the KSPCB order. “Let them assign a separate location for idol immersion. That way, everyone is happy. A complete ban leaves us helpless,” he rued.
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board banned the manufacture and sale of PoP idols in 2016. Notices served to sellers by the police bars them from making and selling painted and PoP idols. Officials have been directed to crack down on PoP idol makers.