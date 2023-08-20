Despite transfers, Karnataka govt school teachers told to stay put

Thousands of government primary and high school teachers who were transferred last month through counselling have yet to be relieved in several districts as there aren’t enough guest teachers available to replace them.
Deputy commissioners have directed education officials in districts such as Raichur and Ramanagara not to relieve them as staff shortage could negatively impact students’ academic progress. Education department officials claim this is inevitable as the government has not yet provided guest teachers.
Over 30,000 teachers have been transferred across the state. Around 10% of them are still waiting for relieving letters in districts including Chikkaballapur, Haveri, Chikkodi, Ramanagara, Kalaburagi and Raichur.
There are several schools that are run by one or two teachers. Officials say the transfer of these teachers could necessitate the closure of schools. Hence, they have decided not to relieve them until alternative arrangements are made.
The Kalyana Karnataka region is one of the worst-hit. Out of 58,136 sanctioned posts in primary and high schools, 21,578 are vacant; 2,504 teachers have been transferred from Kalyana Karnataka to other places while only 74 were transferred to this region.
Vrushabendrayya, Raichur Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), said the deputy commissioner has instructed the department against relieving the teachers.
“Following the transfers, the district is grappling with 52% vacancies in primary schools and 37% shortage in high schools. Guest teachers will be appointed to these vacant posts soon. The administration has decided to retain the transferred teachers until an alternative arrangement is in place,” he said.
Dr Akash S, in-charge additional commissioner of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi, assured that the problem would be resolved in one or two weeks. “There is concern among parents and officials regarding the impact of teacher transfers on students’ learning. We’re working to expedite the recruitment of guest teachers,” he said.
Officials said the government has appointed 27,000 guest teachers this year, and Kalyana Karnataka is expected to get more quotas owing to the large number of transfers from the region.
“The delay in relieving orders has affected many teachers. I hope the education department appoints guest lecturers soon,” said Chandrashekhar Nuggali, president of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said an order has been issued to appoint 10,000 guest teachers to fill the vacancies created by teachers’ transfer. With this, the total number of guest teachers in government schools in the state will increase to 43,000. The process of relieving transferred teachers will take place in a week, he said.
