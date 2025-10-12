Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Devadurga MLA Karemma Nayak escapes unhurt in car accident

She was travelling to Hubballi from Devadurga to participate in the wedding of MLA Prasad Abbayya's daughter.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 12:46 IST
Karnataka NewsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us