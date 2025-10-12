<p>Lingasgur: Devadurga MLA Karemma Nayak met with an accident near Gollapalli Ghat in the taluk on Sunday.</p><p>She was travelling to Hubballi from Devadurga to participate in the wedding of MLA Prasad Abbayya's daughter. The driver suddenly applied brakes trying to save a dog when another car, which was travelling along with the MLA's vehicle, rammed into it from behind.</p><p>The MLA sustained minor injuries to her forehead, chest and was admitted to the government hospital in the town. She was administered first aid there. </p><p>After conducting an ECG and CT scan, hospital medical officer Rudragouda Patil said that the MLA has been advised to take rest for two days. </p>.Farmer killed, brother injured in leopard attack in Karnataka.<p>MLA Karemma said that the accident occurred while trying to save a dog on the Gollapalli Ghat road. People of the constituency need not worry. She is travelling to Hubballi to participate in scheduled events. </p><p>When local MLA Manappa Vajjal heard about the accident, he visited the hospital and enquired the health of the MLA.</p>