<p class="bodytext">Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Friday said India’s future depends on nurturing problem-solvers with a strong sense of purpose. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He was speaking at ‘<span class="italic">DH</span> Changemakers 2026’, an initiative for discovering individuals driving social transformation at the grassroots level across Karnataka.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gopalakrishnan said the initiative goes beyond reporting news and instead “holds a mirror to the very best of our society” by documenting stories of people who embody the power of good.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Congratulating the changemakers honoured this year, all under the age of 45, he said their work carries a clear message for the country’s youth: No one is too young to lead and no challenge too deeply entrenched to be addressed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“At a time when we often wait for systems to change, these changemakers show that transformation begins with a single observation and a refusal to look away,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that their efforts bridge deep social gaps and reflect a mindset of innovation that needs to be cultivated in classrooms and communities alike.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gopalakrishnan also drew a link between social impact and personal well-being, citing research from the field of longevity science.</p>.DH Changemakers 2026 | Jabeena Khanum’s Rise: Beedi Worker, Union Leader & Cooperative Bank Founder.<p class="bodytext">Beyond genetics and diet, he said, having a sense of purpose and strong social connections are among the most proven factors for a long and healthy life. “These changemakers have found both,” he noted.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Commending <span class="italic">DH</span> for sustaining the initiative over eight years, Gopalakrishnan said <span class="italic">DH</span>’s commitment to chronicling these journeys in print, video and through events is “a service to the nation” in an era dominated by fleeting headlines.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“You are not just reporting news, you are archiving the power of good,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He urged the awardees to continue scaling their work and thanked the audience for standing in solidarity with selfless efforts that create lasting societal impact.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">DH</span> Changemakers 2026 was supported by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka; mobility partner Volkswagen; health partner Manipal Hospitals; banking partner Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd; and knowledge partner Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The associate partners were The Chennai Silks - Shree Kumaran Jewellers; Suzuki MotorCycles India; KNS Infra; Bayer; NTPC; St Mary’s PU College, Chikkamagaluru; MRN Group of companies; Rebalanz; Petronet and National Jute Board.</p>