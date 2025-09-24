<p>Mangaluru: Minister for IT and BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge said that the State Government itself has constituted the SIT to probe the mass burial case in Dharmasthala. “We are not supporting anyone; we are only on the side of truth,” he clarified.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “It was our government that set up the SIT to probe the case. Why didn’t the previous BJP government do it? The BJP organised ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ in the name of protecting the honour of the Dharmadhikari. Later, they went to Sowjanya's house and said they would support the family's cause in the Supreme Court," he said.</p>.<p>"What kind of drama is this? he asked.</p>.Dharmasthala case: 'Nyaya Samavesha' in Bengaluru to demand SIT probe into all unnatural deaths.<p>On the externment of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody to Raichur district, Kharge said it was done by following due course and not as per someone's whims and fancies. He said the government has no ill intention behind the move. </p>.<p>He said the "BJP is caught in the fight between RSS and RSS with regard to the mass burial case in Dharmasthala and should not drag the state government into their internal tussle."</p>.<p>“In which camp were Thimarody and Girish Mattannanavar groomed? Are they Congressmen or Sevadal members? They all grew up in the same camp. This is an RSS vs RSS conflict."</p>.<p>He added that the government cannot comment on SIT officers while the investigation is underway. “Nobody knows what has happened yet. If BJP claims they know, let them explain what they mean by conspiracy. They said the same during the Sowjanya case."</p>.<p>On the BJP leaders' statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will destroy Congress in the state by ordering a caste survey, Kharge hit back and asked why they are worried. "If Congress is destroyed, then they should be happy," he said.</p>