Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: Man from Maddur claims to be complainant’s colleague, says charges false

The complainant’s statement on burying hundreds of dead bodies at Dharmasthala is far from the truth, Raju said.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 23:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 23:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us