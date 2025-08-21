Dharmasthala case: Man from Maddur claims to be complainant’s colleague, says charges false

<p>Maddur: Raju from Maddur taluk, a friend of the complainant-witness, said on Wednesday that the allegations made by the masked man were false.</p>.<p>The complainant’s statement on burying hundreds of dead bodies at Dharmasthala is far from the truth, Raju said.</p>.<p>He is said to have worked alongside the complainant for four years as a civic worker (sweeper) at Dharmasthala 10 years ago. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>“The allegations levelled by the complainant are far from truth. It is not right to level such charges, defaming a pilgrimage town and its custodian,” Raju, a resident of Vaidyanathapura in the taluk told reporters here. </p>.<p>He said he was inquired by the Special Investigation Team in connection with the Dharmasthala case for more than half an hour.</p>.<p>“I have provided them all the information I know. I and the complainant worked near the bathing ghat of Dharmasthala, Bahubali Betta and also near the temple. We were provided food and good salary. We were neighbours there and have seen many decomposed bodies of men and women. Some were hanging on the trees. We used to bring down the bodies from the trees. But, we did not bury any of the bodies. They were shifted through ambulances,” he <br />said.</p>.<p>“I don’t know why he has made such allegations. He may levelled such charges for money’s sake. Nobody told us to bury any of the unidentified bodies. We have not buried any corpse without police permission,” Raju said. </p>