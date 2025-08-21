Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala mass burial: SIT questions former sanitation workers

The SIT continued its investigation and questioned several individuals who had earlier worked as sanitation workers in the Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 23:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 23:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us