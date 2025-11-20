Menu
Supreme Court raises retirement age of Madhya Pradesh judicial officers from 60 to 61 years

In an interim order, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Prasanna B Varale and K Vinod Chandran referred to a similar decision taken by the Telangana High Court.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 07:47 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 07:47 IST
