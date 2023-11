This coastal recipe from Karnataka, is a quick recipe made with minimal ingredients, including pomfret fish, tamarind, green chillies, fenugreek seeds, onions and tomatoes. A protein-rich recipe, it is best served over hot rice. Ragoo from Ragoo's Kitchen guides us through this lip-smacking recipe, and Arun Kumar from Mane Mane Rasadoota rates it.

