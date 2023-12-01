JOIN US
#DHBrandSpot | Restaurant Style Chicken Sukka Recipe | Chicken sukka recipe Mangalorean Style | Chicken masala recipe

Last Updated 01 December 2023, 12:46 IST

The perfect combination of chicken, coconut and spices, this Chicken Sukha recipe comes together in a matter of minutes. Best paired with rotis or simply eaten as a snack, this dish celebrates the signature flavours of coastal Karnataka. In this episode, Ragoo from Ragoo's kitchen brings to you a wonderful Chicken Sukha recipe, and Arun Kumar from Mane Mane Rasadoota rates it.

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.

KarnatakaCuisines of Karnataka

