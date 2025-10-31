Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Did Shivakumar tell you this?': Siddaramaiah loses cool over question on deputy's 'November coronation'

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government will complete two and a half years, the halfway mark in its tenure, on November 20.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 14:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 14:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumarchief minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us