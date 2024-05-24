Home
Didn't say none from state capable of being PM, clarifies CM Siddaramaiah

The clarification came over a statement he made at a media interaction programme in the city on Monday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 21:27 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 21:27 IST

Comments

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified that he never said that none from Karnataka would become prime minister if the I.N.D.I. alliance comes to power at the Centre.

The clarification came over a statement he made at a media interaction programme in the city on Monday. 

The statement was largely interpreted as the chief minister ruling out AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge from the race for the PM’s post.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah cleared the air, saying he never said that 'none from Karnataka would become PM if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power." 

“A mediaperson asked me whether I would be the prime ministerial face, to which I said I am happy being the CM and not interested in moving to the Centre. But the media clearly mistook my statement and interpreted it wrongly. I strongly feel that there are a number of leaders in the state who are capable of becoming PM,” he said. 

Published 23 May 2024, 21:27 IST
