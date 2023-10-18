Display of saffron flags on shops: Mangaluru cops book Sharan Pumpwell for fanning communal hatred

Based on the complaint of PSI (L&O) Mangaluru South Police Station Manohar Prasad, a case was registered at Mangaluru South police station against Sharan Pumpwell and others.

It may be recalled that VHP and Sanathana Hindu Vyaparasthara Sangha had opposed allowing non-Hindus from carrying out business at the fair during Navarathri festivities at Mangaladevi Temple.

Accordingly, VHP and Sangha had tied saffron flags on the stalls owned by Hindu traders. VHP divisional joint coordinator Puneeth Attavara condemned the booking of case against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell who had demanded that only Hindu traders be allowed to carry out business as per the rules of the Endowment department.

To woo Muslims, the Congress-led government had booked a case against Pumpwell. VHP opposes the anti Hindu policy, he said and urged the government to withdraw the case against Pumpwell.