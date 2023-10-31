DKS' Belagavi team may bring down Congress govt in state, says BJP's Jarkiholi

Belagavi: The recent developments in Belagavi politics may bring down the Congress government, said BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi even as he dismissed Congress’ allegations that the saffron party was indulging in Operation Lotus.
“The allegation by Congress leaders that BJP is engaging in a 2019-like operation to bring down government is false. It is a ploy to divert attention of people,” Ramesh told reporters here on Monday.
“We (BJP) don’t have plans for Operation Lotus. It is Shivakumar and company who are behind such rumours. Even in 2019, it was me and my team which brought down the government, not BJP,” he said.
“I have information that the Congress government will collapse due to Shivakumar’s Belagavi company,” he said.
Addressing him (Shivakumar) in singular, the Gokak MLA said, “He will soon become a former minister. But, I don’t know whether he will go to jail or not.”
“Shivakumar is threatening former MLAs of Nelamangala and Kollegal constituencies. I have information that he will send us to jail. I won’t bow down to his threats... let him make 100 CDs,” Jarkiholi said.