DK Shivakumar seeks Tamil Nadu's cooperation for implementing Mekedatu project

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday sought the cooperation of Tamil Nadu government in implementing Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. Speaking to reporters about the neighbouring state approaching the Supreme Court for release of Cauvery water, Shivakumar said the government was already committed to releasing 10 tmcft of water.
“If there are more rains, we are willing to release more water,” he said. The Mekedatu reservoir will be useful for both states in such crisis but the Tamil Nadu government has objected to this as well. “I urge them to cooperate for implementation of the project. It will be beneficial for the neighbouring state too,” he said.