DMK on Mekedatu: Joshi, Bommai demand Congress to make its stand clear

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday demanded the Congress to make its stand clear on INDIA alliance partner DMK’s poll promise to stop the Mekedatu project
Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said, “They (Congress) took out padayatra in 2022 even during the Covid-19 pandemic to further their political interests. Now, their alliance partner says it will stop the Mekedatu project if their alliance comes to power. Will they stage a protest now or will they drop the DMK from the alliance? Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D K Shivakumar should answer.”
He charged that the Congress has always indulged in opportunistic politics and lacks commitment towards protecting the state’s water, land and culture.
Joshi also said the Union government has no role in the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of Congress’ bank accounts, as the law has taken its course.
Meanwhile, Bommai said the Congress should come out of its double standards as it did padayatra ‘as part of its political dama’ for Mekedatu but has an alliance with DMK which opposes the project. Congress should sever ties with DMK, he demanded.
“They did it (Padayatra) for votes and lack the will to implement the project,” he added.
(Published 23 March 2024, 01:47 IST)