Dolphin calf rescued, released into sea again in Karnataka

<p>Karwar: A dolphin calf that had been washed ashore at the Devbag beach in the taluk due to rough waves was rescued and returned to the sea by staff from the Jungle Lodges and Resorts on Monday.</p>.<p>The Arabian Sea has been turbulent due to a cyclone. An Indo-Pacific Humpback dolphin calf, caught in the powerful waves, was stranded on the beach near the resort and was struggling to get back into the water. Noticing this, tourists staying at the resort alerted the staff.</p>.<p>Staff members Nilesh, Sunil, and Santhosh successfully returned the dolphin calf to the sea.</p>