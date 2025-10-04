Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Making eggs out of human skin cells

The technique, called somatic cell nuclear transfer, involves transferring the nucleus from a skin cell into a donor egg, which is then induced to discard extra chromosomes through a new process called 'mitomeiosis'.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 23:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 23:51 IST
SpecialsScienceeggs

Follow us on :

Follow Us