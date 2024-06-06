Driving down the roads of history

The wheels of time turn throughout ‘Payana’, a newly opened vintage car museum at Brahmapura in Mysuru. It adds yet another gem to the city's already vibrant tapestry of cultural and historical landmarks.
Nestled beside the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, just 12 kilometres away from Mysuru city, this colossal museum spans an impressive 23 acres of land.It has been built with a façade resembling a pneumatic tyre. The word payana translates to ‘journey’, and the museum stands as a testament to the rich legacy of automobiles. The cars have been curated meticulously for enthusiasts to embark on a journey through time.
The exterior of the museum in Mysuru.
Credit: Photo by author
Stepping foot into this automotive sanctuary, visitors are greeted with a symphony of silent beauties, as each vehicle whispers tales of a bygone era. From the sleek curves of classic Cadillacs to the rugged resilience of the Daimler, once owned by Jayachamaraja Wodeyar of the erstwhile Mysore state, the museum boasts a diverse ensemble of iconic cars. From humble bullock carts to versatile all-purpose vehicles and sleek retro cars to sturdy trucks, each exhibit tells a story of innovation and craftsmanship.
Various models
What would a visit to a vintage car museum be without some iconic names and models? Here, you will find legends like a 1925 Fiat (Italy), 1926 Mercedes Benz (Germany), a 1934 Morris 15/6 (England), and a 1967 Chevrolet Impala (USA).
The museum also features a 1947 model Studebaker champion which was driven by Noble Laureate physicist C V Raman. One can also see the evergreen rugged charm of the Willys Jeep, a stalwart companion for many through the trials of war and peace alike. A few more cars and automotives are being restored to be added to this collection.
The initiative has been spearheaded by Veerendra Heggade, the dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, who has been a passionate car lover and collector for over five decades.
Credit: Photo by author
Amidst the gleaming chrome and polished veneer, the museum also hosts a full-fledged workshop, where skilled technicians labour to breathe new life into forgotten relics. Here, amidst the humming of machinery, these vintage vehicles are meticulously restored, ensuring that these automotive treasures endure for generations to come.
But perhaps the true beauty of this museum lies not just in its exhibits, but in the stories they carry. Each scratch, dent and carefully restored detail is a testament to the lives these cars have touched, the roads they have travelled, and the memories they have created.
"A tribute to masterpieces on wheels", declares a signboard at the museum. And indeed, it is a tribute to the imagination and spirit of those who dared to drive beyond the distance. If you find yourself in and around Mysuru, do not miss the chance to step into the past and let the engines roar once more.