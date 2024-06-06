Driving down the roads of history

Amidst the gleaming chrome and polished veneer, the museum also hosts a full-fledged workshop, where skilled technicians labour to breathe new life into forgotten relics. Here, amidst the humming of machinery, these vintage vehicles are meticulously restored, ensuring that these automotive treasures endure for generations to come.

But perhaps the true beauty of this museum lies not just in its exhibits, but in the stories they carry. Each scratch, dent and carefully restored detail is a testament to the lives these cars have touched, the roads they have travelled, and the memories they have created.

"A tribute to masterpieces on wheels", declares a signboard at the museum. And indeed, it is a tribute to the imagination and spirit of those who dared to drive beyond the distance. If you find yourself in and around Mysuru, do not miss the chance to step into the past and let the engines roar once more.