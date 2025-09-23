Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 23, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 00:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award.

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People light 'diyas' on the first day of the 'Navratri' festival, at Baba Sidh Goria Temple, in Jammu.

People light 'diyas' on the first day of the 'Navratri' festival, at Baba Sidh Goria Temple, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police spray water on protesters at a demonstration that is part of a nationwide "Let's Block Everything" protest in solidarity with Gaza, with activists also calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Venice, Italy.

Police spray water on protesters at a demonstration that is part of a nationwide "Let's Block Everything" protest in solidarity with Gaza, with activists also calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Venice, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter poses for a picture during a press conference for his upcoming film Homebound, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter poses for a picture during a press conference for his upcoming film Homebound, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Relatives of detained individuals from the protest yesterday, where they denounced what they call corruption linked to flood-control projects, wait outside the Manila Police Station Headquarters, during a protest, in Manila, Philippines.

Relatives of detained individuals from the protest yesterday, where they denounced what they call corruption linked to flood-control projects, wait outside the Manila Police Station Headquarters, during a protest, in Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A demonstrator wears a small sign reading "I am Jimmy Kimmel" during a protest outside the Dolby Theatre, across the street from the theater where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was recorded for broadcast, following his suspension for remarks he made regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, US.

A demonstrator wears a small sign reading "I am Jimmy Kimmel" during a protest outside the Dolby Theatre, across the street from the theater where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was recorded for broadcast, following his suspension for remarks he made regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 00:56 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us