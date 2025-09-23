News in Pics | September 23, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award.
People light 'diyas' on the first day of the 'Navratri' festival, at Baba Sidh Goria Temple, in Jammu.
Police spray water on protesters at a demonstration that is part of a nationwide "Let's Block Everything" protest in solidarity with Gaza, with activists also calling for a halt to arms shipments to Israel, in Venice, Italy.
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter poses for a picture during a press conference for his upcoming film Homebound, in Mumbai.
Relatives of detained individuals from the protest yesterday, where they denounced what they call corruption linked to flood-control projects, wait outside the Manila Police Station Headquarters, during a protest, in Manila, Philippines.
A demonstrator wears a small sign reading "I am Jimmy Kimmel" during a protest outside the Dolby Theatre, across the street from the theater where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was recorded for broadcast, following his suspension for remarks he made regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, US.
